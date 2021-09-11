Pirates pounce on shaky Nationals bullpen in 10-7 victory

DeGrom (elbow) is still likely about 10 days from advancing to bullpen sessions, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. An MRI near the end of August yielded positive results for deGrom, who is recovering from inflammation in his elbow. He is said to be feeling good while throwing on flat ground at 75 feet. However, deGrom still must extend out to 120 feet and show he can handle that before the Mets sign off on him throwing from a mound, and that ramp-up will likely take until mid-September. He would then have to complete multiple bullpen sessions and live BP sessions before returning to action. Per DiComo, the Mets don't expect deGrom to make more than a start or two at the end of the regular season, and any remaining outings for deGrom are likely to be abbreviated.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO