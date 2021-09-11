CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates pounce on shaky Nationals bullpen in 10-7 victory

By Data Skrive
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates surged past the Washington Nationals 10-7 on Saturday. Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth and gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado. The walk was one of 10 issued by the struggling Nationals, who have dropped 12 of 15.

Bucs win again, down Nationals 10-7

The Pittsburgh Pirates just won their second straight series. Bouncing back from the Chicago nightmare, the Bucs downed the Detroit Tigers in a series earlier this week, and they took game one against the Washington Nationals on a walk-off single by Ke’Bryan Hayes. Now they’ve officially won that series following a 10-7 victory over the Nats on Saturday night, spearheaded by Bryan Reynolds.
