Do you share a birthday or anniversary with a celebrity? Well, one Iowa couple shared a special day with royalty. The Royals have been a hot topic for the past few years here in the United States. With the popular television show "The Crown," Prince Harry & Meghan's wedding, and ultimate divorce from the Royal Family; we've been hearing quite a bit about them. There is obviously a renewed interest in this institution that hasn't been seen since the days of Princess Diana.

8 DAYS AGO