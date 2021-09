A 76-year-old Shelby County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2017 shooting that left his brother permanently blinded from the shotgun blast to the face. Circuit Judge Lara Alvis handed down the sentence for Hollis Lang. “There are two wolves inside each of us – a good wolf and an evil wolf,’’ Alvis said at sentencing. “Whichever wolf is fed more is the wolf who wins.”

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO