Security measures at England’s Test grounds are under scrutiny after a serial pitch invader was arrested for barging into Jonny Bairstow at the Oval on Friday. The man, a YouTube prankster called “Jarvo” – real name Daniel Jarvis – entered the field shortly after noon on the second day, wearing Indian Test match whites, and with his name on the back of his shirt. The invader, masquerading as a fielder, reached the non-striker’s end, and then bowled a ball – which he had also brought onto the outfield – in the direction of the batsman. He then ran into Bairstow, the non-striker, before being escorted off the pitch by security guards.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO