CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Keystone Kops?

By jdubforwahoowa Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Let's go Hoos! 24-20 is my prediction... Hoos win of course ** -- HoosfanbutGeorge 09/11/2021 10:49AM. I like your line better... just not sure of Anae factor yet... ** -- HoosfanbutGeorge 09/11/2021 10:53AM. Let's just hope he got the gimmick plays out of his system last week. -- HeHateHokies 09/11/2021...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Oberlin at Keystone football game preview for Sept. 10

For the record >> Coming off their first win since 2019, Oberlin is looking to make some noise in the Lorain County League. They drew a tough test in Week 4 however as they’ll face off against the two-time defending league champions from Keystone. … The Wildcats are coming off their first regular-season loss since Aug. 30 of 2019 and will probably be very motivated to get back to their winning ways. With the three-headed monster of Konner Rodick, Gideon Lampron and Ryne Shackelford leading the way, the Wildcats are expected to make a deep run into the OHSAA playoffs this year and the road there starts in Week 4. … Oberlin seems to be a team on the rise. After a winless 2020 that saw the team struggle with numbers, the Phoenix defeated Brooklyn last week. Led by two-way star Andre Yarber, Oberlin has hopes of making a playoff run with the field expanded to 16 teams in 2021. … The last meeting between these two teams came in 2019 — the inaugural season of the LC8. That Oberlin team scored 30 points on a nine-win Keystone team that won the conference. The ‘Cats still won by 24 and went into the OHSAA playoffs as the No. 1 seed, hosting their first playoff game in school history.
OBERLIN, OH
D9Sports.com

Keystone Grounds Brockway’s Air Attack, Remains Unbeaten

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) – On a night when Keystone honored their local first responders and military personnel worldwide, it was the Panthers that came out victorious, beating Brockway, 24-6. “We always have a first responders appreciation night,” said Keystone coach Ryan Smith. “I always tell the boys that the first responders are there when you are in a time of need and we should respect and honor that. Wearing these camo jerseys tonight was the least that we could do.”
BROCKWAY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Gimmick
WOLF

Keystone College football finally plays at home

Keystone College welcomed in football fans today as the Giants played their first home game in nearly 70 season. Keystone was supposed to open last year but due to covid their season was canceled. Despite losing to Misericordia 28-7 today this was a big day for their coach and their school.
FACTORYVILLE, PA
Clarion News

Keystone rallies past Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Kyle Nellis on an 82-yard touchdown pass with 2:21 left in regulation to give the Panthers a 36-30 win over the Gators in non-division play Sept. 3. Wingard connected on 6-of-16 passes for 135 yards with two scores and one pick. Wingard...
CLARION, PA
D9Sports.com

9-9 VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lions Roar Past Fires; Exley Dominates for Keystone

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With rally scoring in volleyball, serving can play a huge role in how the match ultimately turns out. On Thursday evening that proved very true as Clarion-Limestone served for 35 aces, helping the Lions to their second victory of the season, a 25-9, 25-4, 25-4 triumph over Forest Area in the home opener for C-L at the Lions’ Den in Strattanville.
STRATTANVILLE, PA
D9Sports.com

COVID Issues at Keystone Prompts Cancelation of Football Game at Cameron County Friday; Volleyball Also Affected

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Keystone is the latest school to have its athletic schedule affected by COVID-19. Because of contact tracing and quarantines, the Panthers’ football game at Cameron County Friday night has been canceled. (Photo by Shelly Atzeni) Keystone acting superintendent Michael McCormick released a statement that the game...
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
D9Sports.com

Second Half Heroics Propel Keystone over Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Keystone was tested early and often but earned an “A”, as late second-half heroics propels the Panthers over the Gators 36-30 as they remain a perfect 2-0. (Photo courtesy of Alize Sullenberger and Living Proof Productions) It was all Port Allegany in the first quarter as...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
Clarion News

Keystone and Redbank Valley gridders post impressive wins

Keystone and Redbank Valley gridders post impressive wins. KNOX Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard had a hand in all four of the Panthers' scores as Keystone downed visiting Brockway 24-6 in a District 9 Small School South tilt Sept. 10. Wingard completed touchdown passes of 27 and 10 yards to Zander...
HIGH SCHOOL
Summit Daily News

Tigers play to 3rd place on home Keystone Ranch course

The Summit High School varsity golf team is rounding into form ahead of the most important time of the year: the postseason. The Tigers proved as much on their home course Thursday, Sept. 16, with a third-place finish out of 10 schools at the Summit County Keystone Ranch Invitational. At the Keystone Ranch 18-hole course, Tigers senior Ranger Stone continued to blossom in just his second year playing competitive golf, shooting a personal-record round of 77 strokes.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
D9Sports.com

Clarion at Keystone Volleyball Game Set for Tonight Canceled

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For the second time in three days, the Clarion volleyball team has had a scheduled game canceled. On Tuesday, the Bobcats were on the bus ready to leave for Redbank Valley when the game was called off. Thursday afternoon their match against Keystone was canceled. Keystone...
CLARION, PA
sportswar.com

Score! Ordonez!

Wake's defenders are good, but UVA starting to dominate possession. ** -- PhillyHoo 09/17/2021 5:21PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SOCCER
sportswar.com

Chance to make some money off the Wahoos

Wonder if the parking gestapo will be out in a ticketing frenzy? -- RJHokie 09/17/2021 4:48PM. RJ, even if the meter maids are out in force, and issue a lot of -- saret 09/17/2021 6:22PM. True, but if they are ticketed, they should send scathing emails to the -- RJHokie...
SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Facing The Cowboys

The NFL’s preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on America’s Team in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 9.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Usain Bolt has message for Sha’Carri Richardson about trash talk

Usain Bolt has a message for Sha’Carri Richardson regarding her trash talk. The retired Jamaican sprinting legend was interviewed by the New York Post to promote his new music album. In the interview, Bolt talked about Richardson, who is a top American sprinter in the 100 m. Bolt says Richardson...
CELEBRITIES
yourerie

Keystone Athletic Academy Ready For Elite Players, Inaugural Season

After two to three years of meetings and planning, members associated with the Keystone Athletic Academy held a formal introductory press conference late Tuesday afternoon at Erie First Assembly chapel. Spearheaded by Gannon alum Cory Coleman, the academy will be a platform for athletes who not only possess great character,...
ERIE, PA
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy