Keystone Kops?

For the record >> Coming off their first win since 2019, Oberlin is looking to make some noise in the Lorain County League. They drew a tough test in Week 4 however as they’ll face off against the two-time defending league champions from Keystone. … The Wildcats are coming off their first regular-season loss since Aug. 30 of 2019 and will probably be very motivated to get back to their winning ways. With the three-headed monster of Konner Rodick, Gideon Lampron and Ryne Shackelford leading the way, the Wildcats are expected to make a deep run into the OHSAA playoffs this year and the road there starts in Week 4. … Oberlin seems to be a team on the rise. After a winless 2020 that saw the team struggle with numbers, the Phoenix defeated Brooklyn last week. Led by two-way star Andre Yarber, Oberlin has hopes of making a playoff run with the field expanded to 16 teams in 2021. … The last meeting between these two teams came in 2019 — the inaugural season of the LC8. That Oberlin team scored 30 points on a nine-win Keystone team that won the conference. The ‘Cats still won by 24 and went into the OHSAA playoffs as the No. 1 seed, hosting their first playoff game in school history.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO