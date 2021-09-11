Megill Stuns Yankees, Strikes Out 10 in Subway Series Debut
Tylor Megill was phenomenal on Friday night in game one of a special 9/11 memorial Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets at Citi Field. It was his Subway Series debut and he was feeling it and was the most dominant he he has been all season for the Mets. Megill threw seven impeccable innings, giving up just two earned runs on four hits (one home run) and a walk. He struck out 10 over the course of his seven innings of work and threw 98 pitches (60 for strikes). Megill’s 10 strikeouts was a career-high single-game mark.metsmerizedonline.com
