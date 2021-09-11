CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Oregon Defensive Stars Kayvon Thibodeaux, Justin Flowe Out vs. Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzEfT_0bt7p3J200

A source from within the Oregon program tells BuckeyesNow that Ducks defensive stars Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe will not play on Saturday afternoon.

Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained ankle during the second half of the Fresno State season-opener last weekend. Justin Flowe is dealing with a broken foot.

Thibodeaux has registered 51 career tackles and 13 sacks over 21 games as a Duck. He is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Flowe, a freshman linebacker from Chino, California, had 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble last week.

This is a major blow for the Oregon rush defense, which will need to find other answers for stopping a deep stable of Ohio State running backs.

