Oregon Defensive Stars Kayvon Thibodeaux, Justin Flowe Out vs. Ohio State
A source from within the Oregon program tells BuckeyesNow that Ducks defensive stars Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe will not play on Saturday afternoon.
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained ankle during the second half of the Fresno State season-opener last weekend. Justin Flowe is dealing with a broken foot.
Thibodeaux has registered 51 career tackles and 13 sacks over 21 games as a Duck. He is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Flowe, a freshman linebacker from Chino, California, had 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble last week.
This is a major blow for the Oregon rush defense, which will need to find other answers for stopping a deep stable of Ohio State running backs.
