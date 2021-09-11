Oscar Valdez: “We Want The Winner Of Shakur Stevenson And Jamel Herring”

Oscar Valdez was expecting a much more arduous and fan-friendly fight. The WBC super featherweight titleholder had hoped that former Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao would bite down on his mouthpiece and fight him. Yet, as the 30-year-old Valdez grew frustrated during their showdown, which took place at Casino De Sol’s AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona, he realized that a firefight simply wasn’t meant to be.