Alabama State

Family of an Alabama man who died after being turned away from dozens of full ICUs in 3 states urges others to get vaccinated

By Carter Johnson
 6 days ago

Philadelphia city employees queue to schedule their second COVID-19 vaccine shot after receiving their first at a FEMA community vaccination center on March 2, 2021.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

  • Ray DeMonia of Alabama died after medical emergency staff contacted 43 hospitals in search of an ICU bed.
  • The nearest open hospital was nearly 200 miles away from DeMonia in Mississippi.
  • In an obituary, his family urged others to "Please get vaccinated."
The relatives of one Alabama resident who suffered a fatal cardiac event and had to be sent to a hospital nearly 200 miles away have a message they've shared in the days after his death: "Please get vaccinated."

Ray Martin DeMonia of Cullman, Alabama died on September 1 in Meridian, Mississippi. Emergency medical staff at Cullman Regional Medical Center ultimately contacted 43 hospitals across three states before finding an open cardiac ICU bed for DeMonia at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

"In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID-related emergencies," DeMonia's family wrote in an obituary.

In early September, the average number of COVID-19 cases in Cullman County, in northern Alabama, surpassed levels seen during a spike last December, according to current CDC data.

On Thursday, the Montgomery Advertiser reported that hospitals in southeast Alabama, meanwhile, currently have 25 more ICU patients than available beds as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stress medical systems in the region.

The share of the eligible population in Cullman County that is vaccinated is 36.4%, according to the CDC.

DeMonia was 73 years old and three days shy of his birthday. The owner of DeMonia's Antiques and Auctions, he worked for 40 years in the antiques business in Cullman and served as the auctioneer for annual local fundraiser auctions.

DeMonia is survived by his wife, Patricia, and daughter, Raven, and other family members.

"Ray DeMonia was like no other," Demonia's obituary read. "He would not want any other family to go through what his did."

Comments / 35

Snowflake Hunter
5d ago

When you have doctors refusing to treat unvaccinated patients, ER nurses and staff quitting or staging walkouts, and hospitals firing any employee who doesn't take the jabs... Yes, you might end up with a shortage of critical care personnel.

Reply(7)
15
Duane Baines
5d ago

This is just another mis leading fear mongering article. It reads that he died because the hospital in Cullman could not or would not treat him. He was treated there and transferred to the closet accepting hospital that had a ICU bed. This happens all of the time.

Reply(1)
8
Kimberly Touchton Winslow
5d ago

Sadly the covid19 vaccine is only effective on SARS-covid19. He most likely would have died with or without the vaccine. There is NO Vaccine for Delta or Mu mutation.‼️ 🤷‍♀️🤷🏽🤷‍♂️ ℹ️

Reply(1)
7
