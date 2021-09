We’ve got a fever and the only cure is more trophies. This is one addiction that doesn’t need rehab. Shiny!. On the eve of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign, Thomas Tuchel, like most of his squad, has little interest in looking back on last season and the events of May 29. And not because those events were bad. Far from it. Chelsea won the Champions League, for the second time in our history, with Tuchel himself going that one last step further than the year before, when he took PSG to the final only to be defeated by Bayern Munich.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO