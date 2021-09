(Minneapolis MN-) The Minnesota Twins released details of their plans to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 during games this weekend. Relatives of two people with Minnesota ties who died on 9/11/2001 will throw out ceremonial first pitches at the twins game Saturday. Erik Aamoth's brother Gordy was a graduate of the Blake School and died in the South Tower. Devin O'Brien is the nephew of Tom Burnett Jr, a former quarterback at Bloomington Jefferson who died when United Flight 93 crashed as he and three other passengers attempted to take control of the plane away from hijackers. There will also be a ceremonial wreath laying to honor the victims, an f16 flyover, and video clips telling more stories of Minnesotans impacted by 9/11.

