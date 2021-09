Beautiful, elegant, aristocratic. Looking at it, it looks like it came out of a nineteenth century painting. It will also be for this reason that Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most beloved faces of costumed cinema. On the other hand, it is no coincidence that it owes much of its current success to the successful interpretation of the famous British detective Sherlock Holmes. London to the core, Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch (this is the full name) was born in 1976 from a high-ranking family (it seems that the kinship goes back to King Richard III) and with acting in the blood. Parents Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton (full name: Timothy Carlton Congdon Cumerbatch) are in fact both esteemed actors and not surprisingly, many years later, they will take part in the third and fourth season of the TV series. Sherlock, as the investigator’s mother and father.

