Pittsburgh, PA

Vols to be without two defensive linemen against Pittsburgh

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee's defense will have to wait at least one more game to get a key player back on defense. The Vols did not receive word back from the NCAA this week regarding the eligibility of defensive end/linebacker Byron Young, and he will not play in Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, making it the second game he's sat out after missing last week's season opener against Bowling Green. Josh Heupel had said twice this week that the Vols were hopeful to get word back on Young's status before Saturday's game, but it didn't happen.

247Sports

Updated ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Tennessee's 2021 season

Tennessee let a quality early-season non-conference win get away in last week's 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh in what was the first of their handful of so-called toss-up games during the 2021 season. So what does that mean for Tennessee's rest-of-season outlook and the chances of the Vols getting to six wins and bowl eligibility in their first season under head coach Josh Heupel? While Tennessee's focus is on Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech, we're taking a look down the road courtesy of ESPN's Football Power Index, an objective metric that changes from week to week as its gathers information on teams based on their performances, and its predictions for the Vols' 10 remaining games.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

BONEYARD: Previewing the SEC Week Three

Mississippi State will head to Memphis in search of their first 3-0 start since 2018. The Bulldogs survived a difficult home opener against Louisiana Tech and then controlled a week two match-up against NC State without issue. State has won two games in very different fashions. Week one required the greatest comeback in school history to avoid an upset. Last week, the Bulldogs looked to be in control from the opening kickoff until the final kneel down.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Five predictions for Alabama-Florida

Five predictions for the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in its matchup with No. 11 Florida Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The last time Alabama visited Gainesville, Florida opened the game by taking a shot behind maximum protection. As wide receiver Andre Debose left cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and safety Robert Lester in his wake, bedlam ensued at The Swamp. The play covered 65 yards and gave the home team a quick 7-0 lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Vince Iwuchukwu Crystal Ball

2022 five-star center Vince Iwuchukwu is set to announce his college decision this Friday afternoon, and the Crystal Ball is reading USC. Iwuchukwu, a 7-0 center out of Texas and attending Montverde (Fla.) Academy, currently has seven Crystal Ball predictions with all seven of them being USC. Ranked No. 12...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Josh Heupel
247Sports

Georgia Southern Depth Chart

OFFENSE (Gun/Pistol Option) WR (Z) 85 Emil Smith (6-1, 195, r-So.) 15 Derwin Burgess Jr. (5-11, 185, Fr.) SLOT (H) 7 Khaleb Hood (5-10, 175, Jr.) 28 Dexter Carter Jr. (6-0, 190, 6th) 82 JT Galloway (5-11, 190, r-Jr.) LT 56 Brian Miller (6-3, 305, r-Sr.) 77 Griffin Carder (6-4,...
MLB
247Sports

The 2-4-7 on Ole Miss and Tulane

Tulane (1-1, 0-0 AAC) at No. 16 Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, 7 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Two things to watch, four keys to an Ole Miss victory and seven bold (and absurd) predictions... TWO THINGS TO WATCH. 1. The battle in the trenches and keeping Corral clean...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: UNC-Virginia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – It’s only mid-September, yet preseason ACC Coastal Division favorite North Carolina enters Saturday’s primetime matchup with reigning Coastal champion Virginia needing a victory to avoid an 0-2 start in conference play. The 21st-ranked Tar Heels (1-1, 0-1 ACC) bounced back from their season-opening loss at Virginia...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

2-4-7 Primer: Alabama at Florida

No. 1 Alabama (2-0) will travel to face No. 11 Florida (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 18, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Crimson Tide’s first true road game will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for both teams’ first conference game of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Final predictions: Carolina vs. Georgia

We’re less than 24 hours away from the 74th edition of the border rivalry between South Carolina and Georgia on the football field. The Bulldogs (2-0) have a dominating 29-9 lead in the series played in Athens, Ga. and that’s what the Gamecocks (2-0) will face this weekend as they head to Sanford Stadium for theif first Southeastern Conference game of the year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Preview: Kansas coaches break down matchup with Baylor

Kansas football will switch gears from non-conference play to take on the Baylor Bears at home — the first Big 12 contest of the Lance Leipold-era — on Saturday. Over the past three seasons, Kansas has managed just two wins in conference play. Baylor comes into the game at 2-0...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

How To Watch and BCJ Staff Predictions: Indiana

The #8 Cincinnati Bearcats hit the road on Saturday afternoon to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a highly anticipated battle. Indiana struggled out of the gate in a season opening loss to Iowa, and will be looking to make a statement in one of the biggest out-of-conference home games in program history.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Alabama football: How Bryce Young can handle hostile crowd at Florida

Bryce Young has not seen anything like The Swamp yet. The young quarterback has guided Alabama to wins in a neutral site -- filled with fans donning crimson -- in Atlanta and a home game against FCS Mercer. Young gets his true indoctrination into the world of college football Saturday...
ALABAMA STATE
