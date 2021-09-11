Vols to be without two defensive linemen against Pittsburgh
Tennessee's defense will have to wait at least one more game to get a key player back on defense. The Vols did not receive word back from the NCAA this week regarding the eligibility of defensive end/linebacker Byron Young, and he will not play in Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, making it the second game he's sat out after missing last week's season opener against Bowling Green. Josh Heupel had said twice this week that the Vols were hopeful to get word back on Young's status before Saturday's game, but it didn't happen.247sports.com
