Packers vs. Saints odds, line, spread, predictions: 2021 Week 1 NFL picks from model on 120-78 run

Two division winners in the NFC from last season, the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, will meet on Sunday, but will do so at a neutral site. Because of damage caused to New Orleans last month by Hurricane Ida, the game was moved from the Caesars Superdome to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Week 1 ends a tumultuous offseason for the Packers that was dominated by the uncertain status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers; he is set to play on Sunday, and Green Bay has its sights set on Super Bowl LVI. Meanwhile, the Saints will play their first game in the post-Drew Brees era, and Jameis Winston has been named the team's starting quarterback.