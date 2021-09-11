CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Saints odds, line, spread, predictions: 2021 Week 1 NFL picks from model on 120-78 run

Cover picture for the articleTwo division winners in the NFC from last season, the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, will meet on Sunday, but will do so at a neutral site. Because of damage caused to New Orleans last month by Hurricane Ida, the game was moved from the Caesars Superdome to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Week 1 ends a tumultuous offseason for the Packers that was dominated by the uncertain status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers; he is set to play on Sunday, and Green Bay has its sights set on Super Bowl LVI. Meanwhile, the Saints will play their first game in the post-Drew Brees era, and Jameis Winston has been named the team's starting quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers
