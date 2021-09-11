CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

[9/11/21] Benefits of Hydropower

kozi.com
 6 days ago

Washington State has one of the most ambitious energy goals in the nation: to convert the energy grid to 100 percent carbon-free power over the next quarter century. And it’s in large part dependent on upon hydropower, which the Chelan County PUD is calling the most important asset the state has to meet those goals, more important than wind or solar power. PUD General Manager Steve Wright says the case for hydropower is gaining steam, so to speak:

www.kozi.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#9 11#Hydropower
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy