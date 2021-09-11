CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, WA

[9/11/21] Douglas County Commissioner On PUD Installation Technology

kozi.com
 6 days ago

Douglas County Commissioner On PUD Installation Technology. Posted in Local Government & Meetings, Public Utility. Douglas County Commissioners say they are NOT trying to slow down the Douglas County PUD’s rollout of fiber-optics to areas like Sun Cove. But Commissioner Marc Straub says he’s been getting a few calls from constituents concerned about the speed of the service extension. Straub says the Commission’s concern centers around a new technology the PUD wants to use called microtrenching:

www.kozi.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Douglas County, WA
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Commission
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy