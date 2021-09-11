[9/11/21] Douglas County Commissioner On PUD Installation Technology

Douglas County Commissioner On PUD Installation Technology. Posted in Local Government & Meetings, Public Utility. Douglas County Commissioners say they are NOT trying to slow down the Douglas County PUD’s rollout of fiber-optics to areas like Sun Cove. But Commissioner Marc Straub says he’s been getting a few calls from constituents concerned about the speed of the service extension. Straub says the Commission’s concern centers around a new technology the PUD wants to use called microtrenching: