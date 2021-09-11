Great Circle Trail celebration at Nahmakanta Public Land

Greetings from the Great Bend Public Library! We’re excited to announce that our fall programming has finally begun! In fact, we have a few events today. At 3:30 p.m. teens grades 6-12 can come by the Teen Spot for some friendly rounds of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. They will also have the chance to grab one of our T-Shirt Bracelet Take & Make kits, which are available first come, first served. Later this evening, we will have our Adults’ Night Out Movie for ages 18 and older at 7 p.m. in the Lower Level Meeting Room. The library’s north doors will be open from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. to ensure everyone has plenty of time to make it to the showing. Attendees can enjoy free popcorn during the movie.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO