Great Circle Trail celebration at Nahmakanta Public Land

By Contributed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join the Bureau of Parks and Lands at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 for the grand opening of the Great Circle Trail at Nahmakanta Public Reserved Land located in the heart of the Katahdin region. This new 30-mile hiking trail loop connects the Turtle Ridge Loop, Debsconeag Loop trail, and the Appalachian Trail into one large network that encompasses a large portion of the Nahmakanta Unit. The trail can be hiked in bite-sized sections or as a multi-day adventure utilizing eight remote campsites accessed by the trail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
