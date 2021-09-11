CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Vanderbilt's Tommy Smith, a 32-year-old Navy officer, might be the best story in college football

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrXf1_0bt7kv7m00

Tommy Smith isn't a typical college football player.

While a majority of Smith's Vanderbilt teammates are just coming out of high school or are in their early 20s, Smith has experienced more  life than most of them could imagine.

Smith is a 32-year old walk-on tight end for the Commodores. He first played college football at Notre Dame, served in the school's Naval ROTC program and has served in multiple overseas tours.

He remains on active duty and is married with two young children. Smith is a family man who does his duties as a father, serves his country, practices college football all while studying in Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management as part of a civilian postgraduate program.

"I knew I had some eligibility remaining and a way to play as far as the NCAA was concerned," Smith said. "I reached out to a close friend of mine, Nick Lezynski, who I played with at Notre Dame and is an analyst on Notre Dame's staff. I told him that I knew I had some eligibility left and wanted to play at Vanderbilt so he put me in contact with Coach (Clark) Lea's staff.

"I felt like I was up to the task and knew how to take care of myself and be a smarter player. I had something left to give and after some talks with people, they gave me that opportunity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jq5nW_0bt7kv7m00
Vanderbilt tight end Tommy Smith practices with the team during the offseason. Vanderbilt Athletics

Smith is from Connecticut, but family ties to Notre Dame ultimately led him to South Bend. He went there and walked onto the football team for two years.

Once he was finished, Smith worked full-time for the Navy ROTC, training new midshipmen. He went to dive school in Panama City and spent a year of training at Eglin Air Force Base to become an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer.

In the 10 years prior to coming to Vanderbilt, Smith was stationed on three tours in the Middle East. He also met his wife Allison, who also serves in the Navy, during that time.

Calling her the "rock" of their family, Smith said Allison takes care of their son and daughter while he's at school and at practice.

With Allison handling things on the home front, Smith is back in a familiar situation on the football field.

"It's similar in the fact that I now know what to expect," Smith said. "I have that perspective from before about preparing for games but it's also very different in ways. Balancing school and football, it was more of a grind for me then and that's how I looked at it.

"Now I have the perspective of going into the real world so to speak and coming back to being a student-athlete again. I treat it much more with the perspective that I get to do this and it's a privilege a lot of people don't get to have."

Smith plans to finish this season and the MBA program the following year before serving again. He recently was promoted to lieutenant commander.

For now though, Smith said he's excited for one last year of playing college football, even if he doesn't play much. He did not appear in the Commodores' season-opening loss to East Tennessee State, and he did not travel with the team to Fort Collins, Colorado, where they will face Colorado State on Saturday.

Still, he calls the football team his family away from his real family and that he's excited for the future of the program, as it reminds him a lot of what happened at Notre Dame.

"I see a lot of the changes and the culture that Coach Lea is instilling around here and that's very reminiscent to when Coach (Brian Kelly) came to Notre Dame and instilled that culture there," Smith said. "I've told the guys here that and that I'm excited for them. I remember what that was like at Notre Dame and it was a blast.

"Selfishly, I'm excited to get to experience that with Coach Lea for a year and I'm excited for the guys to experience that going forward."

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com or 731-343-4923. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt's Tommy Smith, a 32-year-old Navy officer, might be the best story in college football

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

32-year-old Navy serviceman joins Vanderbilt as walk-on

Vanderbilt’s Tommy Smith is not the first graduate student to walk on to a college football team. But his story becomes extraordinary when you add in the fact that he is a 32-year-old Navy serviceman. Smith just began school at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management as part of a...
MILITARY
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#American Football#Commodores#Notre Dame#Mba#Nashville Tennessean
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama and Auburn ranked in updated AP Top 25

(WHNT) — The Associated Press ranked Alabama and Auburn in its Top 25 after the second week of the 2021 college football season. Alabama was ranked #1 after taking the 48-14 win against Mercer University on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Auburn was ranked #22 after beating Alabama State University 62-0 in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
footballscoop.com

Tennessee high school coach stuns with immediate exit for pro job

South Pittsburg (Tennessee) is among the most storied, tradition-rich football programs in the Volunteer State. The school has won five Class A championships and 12 other times finished as runners-up. Still, it seemed perhaps a bit of an odd fit when the program earlier this year hired Chris Jones –...
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jameson Williams reveals why he transferred to Alabama

Jameson Williams sat on the sideline in January with his teammates from Ohio State and watched Alabama destroy his Buckeyes, 52-24 to win the national championship. Sometime during that game, Williams must have liked what he saw from the Tide because a few months later, he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

248K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy