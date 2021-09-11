Artist Pop-Up + Demos at the GAAC
Participating studio artists will demonstrate what they do, talk about their work, & exhibit. The Pop-Up exhibitors are: Lauren Everett Finn, painting; Tracie Herkner, hand spinner; Colleen Kole, improve quilt maker; Mark Mehaffey, watercolor & acrylic painting; Jessica Kovan, mixed media; Sue Nichols, needle felting; John Huston, raku pottery firing. There will also be live music from acoustical string players Glenn Wolff & Windy Ridge from 12:30-2pm.www.northernexpress.com
