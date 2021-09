The Wichita State volleyball program lost its first match of the season on Friday, falling to the Kansas Jayhawks in three sets in the second game of the Kansas Invitational. The Shockers were able to make late runs in the first two sets but KU was able to withstand them, winning 25-22 and 25-20. The Jayhawks were dominant in the third set to pick up the sweep, 25-16.