Charlevoix, MI

The Fabulous Pepper Berkowitz

By Rachel Pasche
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida fashion doyenne has brought her keen eye and international expertise to Charlevoix. Pepper Berkowitz might be a bit of an anomaly in the fashion world. She’s warm, engaging, and genuinely wants to help others — a far cry from what you might think it takes to succeed in a fast-moving and highly competitive industry.

