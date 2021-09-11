CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'I worked so hard': Jose Barrero lifts Reds to win over Cardinals in return to roster

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Jose Barrero is viewed as the Cincinnati Reds' shortstop of the future, but excuse him for finding a way to contribute immediately. Barrero, a 23-year-old from Cuba, spent all season biding his time for an opportunity. After playing in 24 big-league games last year, he started the year in Double-A. He hit his way to Triple-A. He spent the last four days on the taxi squad after a brief stint in the Majors last month.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Argus Press

Barrero, Reds score two in ninth, beat Cardinals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Barrero made the most of an unexpected start by doubling in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 Friday night. The 23-year-old Barrero had two hits after he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier in...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Delino Deshields
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Johnny Bench
chatsports.com

Reds: It’s time to recall Jose Barrero to the major leagues

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Jose Barrero #38 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) The wait is over, it’s time for the Cincinnati Reds to recall Jose Barrero to the major leagues. The 23-year-old was optioned on August 28th, and with the required 10-day window now expired, it’s time to bring Barrero back to the big leagues.
MLB
whopam.com

Cubs edge Reds, Cardinals win, Braves lose Wednesday

Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over Cincinnati at Wrigley Field. The Reds have dropped their last five series and are a game back of the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Reds and Cubs are both off today.
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Reds go for key series win against rival Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds will try to snap their string of five straight series losses when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday. The Reds (75-67) won 4-2 in the opener of this three-game set Friday at Busch Stadium and they can clinch a series victory with a win. The reeling...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#The Cincinnati Reds#Triple A#The St Louis Cardinals#The San Diego Padres
Columbus Dispatch

Reds notes: Tyler Stephenson is a top pinch-hitter; Jose Barrero starts at short

ST. LOUIS – Tyler Stephenson possesses a special skill where he can affect games when he’s out of the lineup almost as if he was a starter. Stephenson, the Reds’ rookie catcher, has been one of the better pinch-hitters in the league. He’s 9-for-35 in those situations this season (.257 batting average) with two doubles, three homers and a league-high 12 RBI.
MLB
chatsports.com

Reds call up Jose Barrero, place Kyle Farmer on paternity list

This afternoon the Cincinnati Reds called up infielder Jose Barrero from the taxi squad and placed Kyle Farmer on the 3-day paternity list (congratulations to the Farmer family!). For Jose Barrero it means that he’ll be playing in his first game in nearly a week. He’s been traveling with the...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jose Barrero starting for Reds Friday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Barrero is getting the nod at shortstop while batting seventh in the order against Cardinals starter Jon Lester. He's taking the roster spot of Kyle Farmer, who was placed on the paternity list.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
Country
Cuba
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Citizen Tribune

Photos: Cardinals win 2-0 against Reds with Arenado home run

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 in their final game of a home series between the Central Division rivals on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Cardinals start a three game away series against the New York Mets starting Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
SPORTS
Fulton Sun

Happ hurls Cardinals to 2-0 win vs. Reds

ST. LOUIS — J.A. Happ can finally get a good night of sleep. The St. Louis left-hander threw 51/3 shutout innings in the Cardinals' 2-0 victory Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. Nolan Arenado homered for the second game in a row and Happ combined with four other hurlers on a...
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Wilmer Difo's 9th-inning dash lifts Pirates over Reds

Wilmer Difo raced home from second base on a groundout in the ninth inning Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the visiting Cincinnati Reds their fourth straight loss, 5-4. With one out against reliever Mychal Givens (3-3), Difo hit a pinch-hit, ground-rule double to left. The Reds intentionally walked Bryan...
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

Tyler Mahle pitches six shutout innings, Cincinnati Reds avoid being swept by Pirates

PITTSBURGH – Asdrúbal Cabrera remains hitless in 18 at-bats since the Cincinnati Reds claimed him off waivers, but he won a game with one of his swings. Cabrera, pinch-hitting in the pitcher’s spot in the seventh inning with two runners in scoring position and one out, lifted a first-pitch curveball into left-center field for a sacrifice fly. He drove in the game’s first run Thursday – and the only run.
MLB
whopam.com

Reds defeat Dodgers, Cardinals win also Friday night

Luis Castillo struck out 10 while outpitching Lexington native Walker Buehler, Kyle Farmer doubled twice against his former team and the Cincinnati Reds snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory Friday night. The teams meet Saturday afternoon at Great American Ballpark, with pregame at 12:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy