Jesse Winker admitted he wasn't 100% when he returned to the Cincinnati Reds lineup, but he knew how badly he wanted to be a part of a playoff race. Winker was forced to exit early from Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was hit by a pitch on his elbow guard in the eighth inning by reliever Brusdar Graterol, but he appeared to grimace when he swung at the previous pitch.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO