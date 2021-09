Provincetown, at the tip of Cape Cod, is an oasis of dunes, sequins and art. It is a haven for beach lovers, a playground to the LGBTQ community, and home to one of America’s oldest continuing arts colonies. Everywhere there are sweeping views, whether it’s the camp/vamp runway known as Commercial Street, or the curving tidal basin. While many come to P-town to see or be seen, Portsmouth sculptor Jeanné McCartin has come for a variation on that. She is there to see her art being seen.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO