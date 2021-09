After a one-year hiatus, the 27th annual Cloverdale Car Show will be back this weekend, lining downtown Cloverdale on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Upwards of 150 cars and trucks will be at this year’s car show and while this year’s showing is slightly smaller than previous years, Chamber Director Neena Hanchett said that more than ever before she’s seeing people sign up with rarer cars. One she hadn’t seen at the show before is a Kaiser, made between 1945 and 1953 before becoming Kaiser Jeep Corporation.

