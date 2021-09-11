CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Keenan: Pandemic stress has left many with coronasomnia

By Tom Keenan
wiartonecho.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs in-person schools and workplaces re-open, many people are hearing an unfamiliar sound – the insistent buzz of the alarm clock. The uncertainty and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic have messed with our sleep patterns and even spawned a new medical term – coronasomnia. Story continues below. This advertisement has...

www.wiartonecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Doctors in Brussels Are Prescribing Museum Visits To Help With Pandemic-Related Stress

Studies have found that art can help relieve mental stress. As we move towards the two-year mark for the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no question many of us are starting to feel fatigue or stress related to the ongoing pandemic. To cope with this, doctors in Brussels have now begun prescribing museum visits for those feeling overwhelmed by COVID-19.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Sleep Medicine#Television#Insomnia#Deep Sleep#The Cleveland Clinic#Ucla Health#University Of Toronto#Julliard School#The Bulletproof Musician#Simon Fraser University#Serial Diverse Imaging
ScienceBlog.com

Want less pandemic stress? Consider getting vaccinated

A new Understanding Coronavirus in America Study found that those who received a COVID-19 vaccine when the shots were first made available experienced reduced anxiety after just one dose. While the vaccine’s expected physical benefits — including protection from infection, life-threatening symptoms and hospitalization — are obvious, the resulting mental...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ucf.edu

Helping Those Who Help Others Deal with Pandemic Stress

During times of uncertainty, loss and trauma, people often turn to their religious leaders for comfort. But more than 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many clergy find themselves counseling their communities without adequate training or resources. “We needed help for the helpers, who help others, and so they can...
ORLANDO, FL
AMA

Think a physician colleague has a stress injury? How to approach them

You’ve noticed that a colleague has been under stress and isn’t her usual self. You’re concerned, but how can you approach in a productive, constructive way that doesn’t prompt a backlash or shutdown?. It doesn’t come naturally for most people, physicians included, who were raised in an American culture. “A...
MENTAL HEALTH
q13fox.com

THINK Toolbox helps families navigate stress, challenges of pandemic education

SEATTLE - Many families are experiencing the stresses and challenges of back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. State health officials said it’s part of the disaster recovery process and introduced a new resource called the COVID-19 back-to-classroom THINK Toolbox. It’s a one-stop page for parents, caregivers, teachers and coaches...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, New Study Says

The use of face masks has been a factor of daily life since the early days of the pandemic. Unfortunately, donning PPE has taken on a renewed importance ever since the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., with some local health officials reviving mask mandates in public places. But covering up with just any type of mask doesn't necessarily mean you're safe: A new study has found that you may need to wear more than a basic cloth or surgical mask to protect yourself from COVID or stop you from spreading it to others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is Why You May Be Protected Longer, Experts Say

The beginning of the vaccine rollout was a true turning point in the fight against COVID-19, especially thanks to how effective Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson shots were found to be against the virus. As the months have passed, however, mounting data is showing that the effectiveness of each may not hold up to the same levels over time. But in yet another pandemic twist, new research is providing experts with even more insight into why the Moderna vaccine may keep you protected from COVID-19 longer than other available shots, Axios reports.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Nut 5 Times a Week Can Extend Your Life, Harvard Study Says

Not every food that's good for you tastes good, but nuts may be the exception. Many delicious nuts have long been touted as a nutritious way to maintain heart health, lower your cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and get a ton of essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Now, a new Harvard study has found that consuming one particular nut five times a week can ultimately extend your life by more than a year. To see which nut you should be having a handful of at least a few times a week, read on.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy