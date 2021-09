Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A jury has convicted real estate heir Robert Durst of the 2000 murder of his best friend Susan Berman. A Los Angeles Superior Court jury on Friday found Durst guilty of first-degree murder of his friend, writer Berman. Prosecutors said he killed her to stop her from talking to New York police about the death of his first wife, Kathie McCormack, who was last seen in 1982, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO