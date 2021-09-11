CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, PA

Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saint Marys

St Marys Dispatch
St Marys Dispatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34z3IN_0bt7hY3O00

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Saint Marys area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 117 S Michael St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 117 S Michael St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.45.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

117 S Michael St, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$3.59

DeLullo's

19 John St, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.57

GetGo

1109 Million Dollar Hwy, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Saint Marys, PA
The Associated Press

Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town as chaos unfolded Friday and presented the Biden administration with a new challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil.
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews in California have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
St Marys Dispatch

St Marys Dispatch

St Marys, PA
38
Followers
76
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Marys Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy