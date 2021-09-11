This is the cheapest gas in Saint Joseph right now

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) According to Saint Joseph gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 2214 Us-36, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

US Oil 601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Woody's 1334 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

City Star 2123 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.89

Cenex 1029 Garfield Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Sam's Club 5201 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.