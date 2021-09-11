Here’s the cheapest gas in Pittsburgh Saturday

(PITTSBURGH, PA) According to Pittsburgh gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 501 W Waterfront Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.55 at Sunoco at 427 Brownsville Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 501 W Waterfront Dr, Homestead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

Tastebuds 1 Virginia Ave, Mount Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 304 Virginia Ave, Mount Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 910 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Mount Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

Amoco 2873 W Liberty Ave, Dormont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 2532 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.