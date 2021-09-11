Saint Augustine gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Saint Augustine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Exxon at 2450 Fl-16 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Sunoco 450 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Owens 780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

Mobil 800 S Ponce De Leon Blvd , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ --

Shell 146 King St, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.02

Sunoco 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.