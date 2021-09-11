CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Kailua Kona

 6 days ago
(KAILUA KONA, HI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kailua Kona area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St. Regular there was listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.45 at Texaco at 74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.21.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$3.95
$3.99

Hele

73-4796 Kanalani St Bb, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

