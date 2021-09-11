Here’s the cheapest gas in Perryton Saturday

(PERRYTON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Perryton area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

Valero at 601 S Jefferson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Toot'n Totum at 2401 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Perryton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 601 S Jefferson St, Perryton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.