Saint Cloud, MN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Saint Cloud

St Cloud Dispatch
St Cloud Dispatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bt7gwrf00

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Saint Cloud area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3636 2Nd St S. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Holiday at 328 5Th Ave S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saint Cloud area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3636 2Nd St S, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.13
$--

Sam's Club

207 Cr-120, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.13
$3.15

First Fuel Bank

1701 Division St, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.24
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$3.20

First Fuel Bank

625 Lincoln Ave Se, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.24
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$3.20

First Fuel Bank

3110 7Th St N, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.20

GFI GAS

1000 9Th Ave S, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

