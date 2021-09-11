Gas savings: The cheapest station in Saint Cloud

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Saint Cloud area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3636 2Nd St S. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Holiday at 328 5Th Ave S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saint Cloud area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3636 2Nd St S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

Sam's Club 207 Cr-120, Sartell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.13 $ 3.15

First Fuel Bank 1701 Division St, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 3.10 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.20

First Fuel Bank 625 Lincoln Ave Se, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 3.10 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.20

First Fuel Bank 3110 7Th St N, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20

GFI GAS 1000 9Th Ave S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.