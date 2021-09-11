CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Save $0.33 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Dispatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLoe6_0bt7gu6D00

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Philadelphia area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1008 W Beacon St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at Shell at 109 Industrial Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Philadelphia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

1008 W Beacon St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.22
$--

CEFCO

1534 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.84

Shell

1532 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Joey's Mini Mart

561 Holland , Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.93
$3.13
$--

Shell

294 W Beacon St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.85

Beacon St Quick Stop

299 W Beacon St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
