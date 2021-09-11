Save $0.33 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Philadelphia area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1008 W Beacon St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at Shell at 109 Industrial Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Philadelphia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1008 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ --

CEFCO 1534 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Shell 1532 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Joey's Mini Mart 561 Holland , Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ --

Shell 294 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Beacon St Quick Stop 299 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.