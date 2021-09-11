Save $0.33 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mt Vernon

(MT VERNON, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Mt Vernon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 103 S 44Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Huck's at 1801 S 10Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mt Vernon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 103 S 44Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.52 $ 3.92 $ 3.52 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.58

Circle K 1710 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.24

Circle K 2701 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.58

Circle K 100 Potomac Blvd, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.58

TA Travel Center 4510 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Pilot 4610 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.47 $ 3.86 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.