CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqqH8_0bt7gsKl00

(NEW YORK, NY) Depending on where you fill up in New York, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Broadway Diesel & Gas at 156 Broadway Jersey City Nj was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 548 Coney Island Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.73.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Broadway Diesel & Gas

156 Broadway Jersey City Nj, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.05
$3.17
$3.19
card
card$3.03
$3.15
$3.52
$3.29

Costco

21 Goldsborough Dr, Bayonne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.26
$--

Gulf

183 12Th St, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.17
$--
$--
card
card$--
$--
$3.81
$--

Diesel & Gas

210 14Th St, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.17
$--
$--

Sonomax

278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24

Conoco

176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.13
$3.29
$2.99
card
card$3.11
$3.23
$3.39
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Traffic
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
Fox News

Missing Gabby Petito: FL police enter home of fiance Brian Laundrie, whose location is unknown, lawyer says

Florida police were seen entering the home of missing Gabby Petito, her fiancé and his parents Friday evening while Brian Laundrie was nowhere to be found. Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers walked out of the home around 7 p.m. But one returned about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was. But he wasn’t at the home.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Coney Island#Broadway Diesel Gas#Shell
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Bulletin

New York Bulletin

New York, NY
82
Followers
199
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy