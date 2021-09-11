New York gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NEW YORK, NY) Depending on where you fill up in New York, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Broadway Diesel & Gas at 156 Broadway Jersey City Nj was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 548 Coney Island Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.73.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.05
$3.17
$3.19
|card
card$3.03
$3.15
$3.52
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.26
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.17
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$3.81
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.17
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
|card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.01
$3.13
$3.29
$2.99
|card
card$3.11
$3.23
$3.39
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0