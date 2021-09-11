New York gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NEW YORK, NY) Depending on where you fill up in New York, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Broadway Diesel & Gas at 156 Broadway Jersey City Nj was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 548 Coney Island Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.73.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Broadway Diesel & Gas 156 Broadway Jersey City Nj, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.05 $ 3.17 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.15 $ 3.52 $ 3.29

Costco 21 Goldsborough Dr, Bayonne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

Gulf 183 12Th St, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.81 $ --

Diesel & Gas 210 14Th St, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.17 $ -- $ --

Sonomax 278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.27 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.47 $ 3.24

Conoco 176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.13 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.23 $ 3.39 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.