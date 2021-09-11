CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

La Follette gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

 6 days ago
(LA FOLLETTE, TN) According to La Follette gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Big Creek Market at 105 E Beech St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

2135 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95

Weigel's

2403 Jacksboro Pk, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.95

Quick Shop

1708 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Gas 'N Go

2500 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$--

Marathon

2449 Jacksboro Pike 1, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Phillips 66

1620 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lafollette, TN
With Lafollette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

