Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Jackson

(JACKSON, AL) According to Jackson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 115 Walker Springs Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 322 Commerce St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jackson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 115 Walker Springs Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 3603 N College Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.