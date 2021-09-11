Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Jackson
(JACKSON, AL) According to Jackson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 115 Walker Springs Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 322 Commerce St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jackson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
