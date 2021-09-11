Canon City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(CANON CITY, CO) According to Canon City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Canon City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.84
$4.04
$3.44
card$3.54
$3.79
$4.00
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
