Where's the cheapest gas in Yreka?
(YREKA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yreka area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.
Shell at 250 E Webb St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 787 Montague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yreka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.54 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.45
$--
$4.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.64
$4.79
$4.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
