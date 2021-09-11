Where's the cheapest gas in Yreka?

(YREKA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yreka area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Shell at 250 E Webb St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 787 Montague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yreka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.54 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 250 E Webb St, Montague

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fuel 24/7 Inc 5334 Easy St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.17

Speedway Express 735 N Main St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ -- $ 4.75 $ --

Valero 1802 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.64 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.