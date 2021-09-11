Mount Nebo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Gas prices vary across in the Mount Nebo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

U-Save at Us-19 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at U-Save at Us-19, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mount Nebo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

U-Save Us-19, Mount Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Go Mart 2074 Old Mount Nebo Rd, Mount Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Go Mart 701 Broad St, Summersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.