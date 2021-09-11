Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in East Grand Forks

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) According to East Grand Forks gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2501 32Nd Ave S. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Loaf 'N Jug at 4326 Gateway Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2501 32Nd Ave S, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.22 $ --

ARCO 607 Gateway Dr Ne, East Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 4401 32Nd Ave S, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.35 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.