Where's the cheapest gas in Polson?
(POLSON, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Polson, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1714 Us-93 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 50451 Us-93, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Polson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.62
$3.82
$3.37
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
