Where's the cheapest gas in Polson?

(POLSON, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Polson, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1714 Us-93 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 50451 Us-93, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Polson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 1714 Us-93 S, Polson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.