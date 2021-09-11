Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mountain Grove

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Mountain Grove area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2106 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at Country Mart Express at 1901 W 19Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mountain Grove area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 2106 N Main St, Mountain Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Casey's 208 S Main St, Mountain Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 806 N Main St, Mountain Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.