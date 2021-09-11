Atoka gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ATOKA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Atoka, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Atoka Fuel at 502 N Mississippi Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.45
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.28
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.39
$3.29
|card
card$2.79
$3.18
$3.50
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.94
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0