Atoka gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ATOKA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Atoka, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Atoka Fuel at 502 N Mississippi Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Atoka Fuel 502 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.99

Sunshine 1175 Us-75, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Choctaw Travel Plaza 1302 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

Love's Travel Stop 1935 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.33

Pilot 1954 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.50 $ 3.29

Valero 143 S Jefferson St, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.