This is the cheapest gas in Shallotte right now

(SHALLOTTE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shallotte area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

BP at 4585 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 118 Causeway Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 4585 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.13

Go Gas 5058 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Murphy Express 4557 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.13

Circle K 4523 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.