Gas savings: The cheapest station in Alliance

(ALLIANCE, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Alliance area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

Maverik at 1640 West 3Rd Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Yesway at 610 E 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1640 West 3Rd Street, Alliance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.34

Western Cooperative Company 1000 E 3Rd St, Alliance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Western Cooperative Company 1639 W 3Rd St, Alliance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.