Alliance, NE

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Alliance

Alliance Dispatch
Alliance Dispatch
 6 days ago
(ALLIANCE, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Alliance area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

Maverik at 1640 West 3Rd Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Yesway at 610 E 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

1640 West 3Rd Street, Alliance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.30
$3.50
$3.34

Western Cooperative Company

1000 E 3Rd St, Alliance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Western Cooperative Company

1639 W 3Rd St, Alliance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alliance Dispatch

Alliance, NE
With Alliance Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

