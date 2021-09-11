Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Big Bear Lake

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Big Bear Lake, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moonridge Fuel at 42081 Big Bear Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at 76 at 41339 Big Bear Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Big Bear Lake area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moonridge Fuel 42081 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.