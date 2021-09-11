Save up to $0.02 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Lexington, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 2035 S Green St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 121 Sw 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2035 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.